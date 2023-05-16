Advertisement
MEP says naval vessel encroachments off Kerry coast highlights risks to underwater infrastructure

May 16, 2023 08:05 By radiokerrynews
MEP says naval vessel encroachments off Kerry coast highlights risks to underwater infrastructure
Photo: fiannafail.ie
An Ireland South MEP says the latest encroachments by Russian naval vessels on Irish waters highlights the risks to underwater infrastructure.

Billy Kelleher, who represents Kerry, says it’s clear that Russian ships are mapping undersea cables linking the US and EU.

NATO recently issued a warning regarding their submarine infrastructure, which MEP Kelleher says are most accessible in Irish waters.

The Fianna Fáil MEP says waters off the South and West coasts have little or no surveillance from Ireland ; and would be an obvious location for a Russian attack.

