MEP says naval vessel encroachments off Kerry coast highlights risks to underwater infrastructure

An Ireland South MEP says the latest encroachments by Russian naval vessels on Irish waters highlights the risks to underwater infrastructure.

Billy Kelleher, who represents Kerry, says it’s clear that Russian ships are mapping undersea cables linking the US and EU.

NATO recently issued a warning regarding their submarine infrastructure, which MEP Kelleher says are most accessible in Irish waters.

Advertisement

The Fianna Fáil MEP says waters off the South and West coasts have little or no surveillance from Ireland ; and would be an obvious location for a Russian attack.