MEP calls for leadership from all of government to address environmental crisis

A Green MEP says her party has to deal with opposition from coalition government partners on policy to protect the environment.

Ireland South MEP, Grace O’Sullivan says her party leader, Environment Minister, Eamon Ryan, has to deal with kickback from conservative elements within Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

She was speaking after the European Parliament voted for the proposed revision of the EU’s Energy Performance of Buildings Directive.

The proposal aims to substantially reduce greenhouse gas emissions and energy consumption in the EU building sector by 2030, with the aim of making it climate neutral by 2050.

MEP O’Sullivan says it’s difficult for the Greens to push through environmental policy in the Dail due to resistance from their coalition partners.