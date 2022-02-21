Mental Health Commission finds critical and high risk non-compliance in two Kerry centres

The Mental Health Commission has found instances in critical risks and high-risk non-compliance across two inpatient centres in Kerry.

A report, compiled by the commission, shows that compliance standards in Deer Lodge in Killarney and Sliabh Mis Mental Health Admission Unit in University Hospital Kerry, had disimproved since a previous inspection.

In a statement, the Mental Health Commission said that the high number of critical and high risk instances across the centres is unacceptable.

Deer Lodge, a residential mental health recovery unit on St Margaret's Road in Killarney, recorded an overall compliance rate of 79% with three high-risk non compliances.

Since a previous inspection, occupational therapy services available to the centre had reduced and referrals, based on resident needs that were deemed urgent, were assessed and treated only while non-urgent referrals were not attended to.

The centre received high risk non-compliances with regulations on staffing, therapeutic services, individual care planning and programmes.

Two of the five individual care plans inspected were not developed by the multi-disciplinary team following a comprehensive assessment within seven days of admission and inappropriate and vague goals for residents were identified in the plans.

Sliabh Mis health admission unit, located in UHK, received an overall rating of 76%.

There were four high-risks recorded, including one for regulations on premises and the centre was not in a good state of repair internally.

The centre also received a high-risk non-compliance for the regulation on staffing and for the code of practice for the admission of children as the child resident was not provided with age-appropriate facilities as the centre was an adult facility.