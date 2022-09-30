Advertisement
Men rowing from New York for charity pass the Dingle Peninsula

Sep 30, 2022 17:09 By radiokerrynews
Men rowing from New York for charity pass the Dingle Peninsula
Two men attempting a world record row, are currently off the coast of Dingle.

Damian Browne and Fergus Farrell from Galway set off on the unsupported row across the Atlantic, from New York City on June 15th.

They're attempting to row 3,000 miles in their custom made row boat , across the Atlantic to Galway, while raising funds for four charities.

Upon completion of the row, Damian Browne will become the first person in history to row the Atlantic in both directions and climb Mount Everest.

The men are currently on day 107 of their attempt and are currently 13 miles north west of the Dingle Peninsula

Their progress can be tracked on projectempower.ie

