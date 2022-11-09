Members of Traveller community to become Eucharistic Ministers in Kerry parishes

Members of the Traveller community will become Eucharistic Ministers in Killarney in the coming weeks.

It’s part of a project that aims to get more members of the Traveller community more involved in parish duties and roles at Mass.

Richard O’Brien, who is from Killarney, says two members of the Traveller community will take on the role of Eucharistic Ministers.

Advertisement

He says the aim is to roll-out the project throughout the Diocese of Kerry.

Mr O’Brien says it’s important for everyone to be involved and get the chance to celebrate their faith together: