A series of meetings will be held throughout Kerry for members of the traveller community to decide their priorities for the next five years.

Kerry Travellers Health and Community Development Project is currently drafting its new five-year plan.

The team who run the project have organised consultation meetings in Castleisland, Killarney, Listowel and Tralee this Tuesday for members of the traveller community to have their say.

The plan, which will run from 2025 to 2029 will detail the most important things the project should work on, who it should work with, and how its goals should be achieved.

Every member of the traveller community in the county is welcome.

The consultation sessions will take place on Tuesday, 2nd July in:

Ballyspillane Community and Family Resource Centre, Ballyspillane, Killarney, V93 FD1H (10.30am - 12.30pm)

Áras An Phobail, Boherbee, Tralee, V92 CRW8 (10.30am - 12.30pm)

Castleisland Family Resource Centre, 33A Church Street, Castleisland, V92 VCA3 (2pm- 4pm)

Listowel Family Resource Centre, John B. Keane Road, Listowel, V31 EC62 (2pm - 4pm)

Phone the project on 066 7120054 for more information, or ask a member of the project team.