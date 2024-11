A meeting will be held in Tralee tomorrow to help north Kerry retailers prepare for the busy Christmas period.

It is being organised by Tralee Chamber Alliance and an Garda Síochána for retailers to develop strategies to tackle theft and anti-social behaviour.

It will take place at the Rose Hotel Tralee tomorrow, 19th November at 7pm.

Garda Patricia Fitzpatrick of the Tralee Community Policing unit says Christmas is a peak time for opportunistic crimes: