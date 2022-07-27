MD of Kerry hotel group says hospitality businesses need to offer increased employee benefits

The Managing Director of a major Kerry hotel group says companies need to offer increased employee benefits to attract and retain talent.

From August 1st, the Killarney Hotels Collection is to pay employees while on maternity, adoptive, or paternity leave, something that’s not legally required in Ireland.

The group, which comprises the Europe Hotel & Resort, Dunloe Hotel & Gardens, and Ard na Sidhe Country House, is also seeking planning permission for 40 new accommodation units for staff.

Managing Director of group, Michael Brennan, says hospitality businesses must look after staff in order to attract and retain top talent.

He says the Killarney Hotels Collection has been doing this for many years, and this is why some so many staff have remained with the company for decades.