Advertisement
News

Mayor of Tralee wants priority given to pedestrians along canal walk

Sep 7, 2021 13:09 By radiokerrynews
Mayor of Tralee wants priority given to pedestrians along canal walk Mayor of Tralee wants priority given to pedestrians along canal walk
Share this article

The Mayor of Tralee wants priority to be given to pedestrians along the canal walk.

Fianna Fáil councillor Johnnie Wall brought a motion to the recent meeting of the Tralee Municipal District.

He asked due to the amount of people using the canal walk, which he adds isn’t wide enough for cyclists, could something to done to give priority to pedestrians; he said this would make it safer for the people who walk there.

Advertisement

Kerry County Council will review his query with a view to erecting advisory signage.

The meeting also heard there’s a plan to apply for funding for a new pathway on the southern side of the canal from the Wetlands to Blennerville which would increase connectivity for cyclists.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus