Mayor of Tralee wants priority given to pedestrians along canal walk

The Mayor of Tralee wants priority to be given to pedestrians along the canal walk.

Fianna Fáil councillor Johnnie Wall brought a motion to the recent meeting of the Tralee Municipal District.

He asked due to the amount of people using the canal walk, which he adds isn’t wide enough for cyclists, could something to done to give priority to pedestrians; he said this would make it safer for the people who walk there.

Kerry County Council will review his query with a view to erecting advisory signage.

The meeting also heard there’s a plan to apply for funding for a new pathway on the southern side of the canal from the Wetlands to Blennerville which would increase connectivity for cyclists.