Mayor of Tralee says litter along Tralee river is disgraceful

The Mayor of Tralee has called on Kerry County Council to keep the Big River in Tralee free of debris.

Fianna Fáil councillor Johnnie Wall said when he walked along the river it was chock-a-block with rubbish and it was filthy.

He claimed the litter is blocking fish from going upstream.

Independent councillor Sam Locke said that for years inland fisheries have closed off access to rivers in Tralee, and that the rubbish has accumulated ever since.

Kerry County Council informed elected members that Tralee Muncipal District has secured funding for maintaining the Tralee town flood relief scheme which'll include clearing out structures upstream of the Culvert; these works are to finish by September.