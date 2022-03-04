Mayor of Kerry urging people to donate what they can to support people of Ukraine

The Mayor of Kerry is urging people to donate what they can today, to support the people of Ukraine.

Today marks a Day of Support for the people of Ukraine.

People and businesses throughout Kerry are being invited to change their colours from green and gold to blue and yellow.

The event was organised in response to the many people wishing to acknowledge the plight and courage of Ukrainian people and to highlight ways people here can help.

Radio Kerry partnered with The Kerryman and Kerry’s Eye to publish a special supplement including a coloured pull out of the Ukrainian flag.

Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council, Fianna Fáil councillor Jimmy Moloney says Kerry stands in solidarity with Ukraine.