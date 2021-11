Maxi Zoo will create 14 jobs when it opens its doors in Tralee next week.

The pet retailer will open a new 7,000 square foot store in Manor West Retail Park next Thursday, November 18th.

This will be their 22nd Irish store; it has over 1,700 stores across Europe.

Advertisement

Country Manager for Maxi Zoo Ireland, Enrico De Luca says they are delighted to be opening in Kerry and bringing their wide range of pet products to local customers.