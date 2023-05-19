Mass to honour contribution of Sisters of St Clare in Kenmare

A special Mass will be held in Kenmare this Sunday to thank an order of nuns that is leaving the town after over 160 years.

In February, the Sisters of St Clare, commonly known as the Poor Clares, announced they would be leaving the town.

The religious congregation said it no longer has sufficient numbers to maintain a presence in the parish.

The Mass will take place on Sunday at Holy Cross Church at 12 noon.

Anne Finn is a member of the parish; she was taught by the Poor Clares at primary and secondary level.

She went on to teach at Holy Cross College, which was run by the nuns.

Ns Finn says the order's impact on Kenmare was transformative: