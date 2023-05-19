Advertisement
News

Mass to honour contribution of Sisters of St Clare in Kenmare

May 19, 2023 13:05 By radiokerrynews
Mass to honour contribution of Sisters of St Clare in Kenmare Mass to honour contribution of Sisters of St Clare in Kenmare
Thew old St Clare's Convent in Kenmare. Photo: sistersofstclare.com
Share this article

A special Mass will be held in Kenmare this Sunday to thank an order of nuns that is leaving the town after over 160 years.

In February, the Sisters of St Clare, commonly known as the Poor Clares, announced they would be leaving the town.

The religious congregation said it no longer has sufficient numbers to maintain a presence in the parish.

Advertisement

The Mass will take place on Sunday at Holy Cross Church at 12 noon.

Anne Finn is a member of the parish; she was taught by the Poor Clares at primary and secondary level.

She went on to teach at Holy Cross College, which was run by the nuns.

Advertisement

Ns Finn says the order's impact on Kenmare was transformative:

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus