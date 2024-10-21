Mary Fitzgibbon declares for general election

An independent candidate has announced her candidacy in the Kerry constituency for the upcoming general election.

Mary Fitzgibbon says she will give a voice to those who feel forced to emigrate, and those concerned by legal and illegal immigration.

Ms Fitzgibbon describes herself as "as a wife, mother, nurse and midwife" who believes in respecting "the dignity of life at the beginning and the end", in a compassionate society and in protecting all children.

She also pledges to address the cost of housing, rental shortages, the healthcare crisis, and the challenges facing small family businesses and farmers.

She says she supports families and carers, those with disabilities and those afflicted by addiction or mental health concerns.

A date has not yet been set for the upcoming general election but Taoiseach Simon Harris has said it will be held before Christmas.

The government coalition party leaders are due to meet this evening to discuss a date, after the leader of the Green Party, Roderic O'Gorman, called for it to be held on 29th November.