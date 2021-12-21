Advertisement
Married and trans women can enter Rose of Tralee International Festival

Dec 21, 2021 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Married and trans women can enter Rose of Tralee International Festival
Married women and those who identify as women are welcome to enter the Rose of Tralee International Festival.

That’s according to Executive Chair of the festival, Anthony O'Gara.

He says it's always been the case that transgender women can enter but it hasn't been publicised.

The age limit's also been increased to 29.

For next year's Rose of Tralee International Festival, the televised selections may be held at the Munster Technological University instead of the Dome marquee which is erected each year.

RTÉ has signed a new contract with the festival, and the organisers are in talks with MTU about the potential move.

Festival Executive Chair, Anthony O'Gara, says a dome would still feature, and be erected in the town centre for other events. He says they’re also trying to broaden the festival’s appeal around the county by hosting community initiatives, and they’re hopeful some international Roses will compete next year.

