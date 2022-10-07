Man to appear in court this morning in connecting with cemetery killing

A man is due to appear in court this morning in connection with the killing of Thomas Dooley in a Tralee cemetery on Wednesday.

Two men were arrested in Cork yesterday, one in the early hours and the second in the afternoon.

Advertisement

Thomas Dooley, who was in his 40s and from Hazelwood Drive in Killarney, was killed in the stabbing incident before 12 noon on Wednesday.

His wife, Siobhan, was brought to hospital with injuries following the assault at Rath Cemetery in Tralee, where a funeral had been taking place; Mrs Dooley has since been released from hospital.

A post mortem examination was carried on Mr Dooley’s remains at University Hospital Kerry yesterday, but the results haven’t been released for operational reasons.

Advertisement

A man in his 30s was arrested in the early hours of yesterday morning at a hospital in Cork and brought to Tralee Garda Station for questioning.

He’s been charged and is to appear before a Kerry court this morning.

A second man, aged is in his 40s, was arrested in Cork City yesterday afternoon, and taken to Tralee garda station, where he’s currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.