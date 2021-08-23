Man survives over 10 hours in the sea in Tralee Bay before being rescued

Rescue services were involved in what is being described as a miraculous recovery of a swimmer in Tralee Bay last night.

The alarm was raised with Gardai at 10.24 am yesterday morning when a man walking his dog on a beach in Camp noticed clothes and shoes on the beach but could not see a swimmer.

Valentia Coastguard was alerted and they informed Fenit Lifeboat, Dingle Search and Rescue and the Rescue 115 helicopter from Shannon.

Advertisement

A man was later reported missing in the area.

An extensive search of Tralee Bay took place, commencing at 11am.

The rescue services searched throughout the day, but the helicopter was forced to return to base in the early evening.

Advertisement

At approx 8.15pm last night almost 10 hours after the initial call Fenit Lifeboat saw the man in the sea approx 3 miles from Castlegregory - he had been swept out to sea and was not in a wet suit or any protective clothing.

He was brought ashore by Fenit Lifeboat and transferred to UHK suffering from hypothermia.

He is believed to be from the North of Ireland and was holidaying in the area. Its not known what time he originally entered the sea yesterday morning.