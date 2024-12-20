Advertisement
News

Man sentenced to three months in prison in relation to Tralee library assaults and disorder

Dec 20, 2024 15:58 By radiokerrynews
Man sentenced to three months in prison in relation to Tralee library assaults and disorder
Share this article

A man has been sentenced to three months in prison in relation to assault and public order offences at Tralee Library.

45 year old Ross Lahive of Church Street, Shandon Street; Margo Mills of Carnloch Drive, The Glen, Cork; and Steven McGeough of Devonshire Street, Cork appeared before Tralee District Court today for sentencing.

Mr Lahive faced four charges of assault and one for public order, he was sentenced to three months in prison in relation to the first assault charge, and for two months each for the remaining assault charges.

Advertisement

Judge David Waters said the sentences are to run concurrently.

Margo Mills was fined €900 in relation to her two charges, while Steven McGeough was fined €400 for a public order charge.

We’ll have a full report in our bulletin at 5

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Over €17,000 raised for St Vincent de Paul Kerry during Christmas Jumper Day
Advertisement
Status yellow wind warning issued for Kerry
Coroner appointed to serve all of Kerry
Advertisement

Recommended

Councillor says appointment of consultant for Listowel flooding report a positive step
Complaints repairs to street lights in Kerry are taking far too long
Garda Christmas street collection taking place in Tralee today
Circle K's Christmas Car Wash initiative returns
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus