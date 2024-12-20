Man sentenced to three months in prison in relation to Tralee library assaults and disorder

A man has been sentenced to three months in prison in relation to assault and public order offences at Tralee Library.

45 year old Ross Lahive of Church Street, Shandon Street; Margo Mills of Carnloch Drive, The Glen, Cork; and Steven McGeough of Devonshire Street, Cork appeared before Tralee District Court today for sentencing.

Mr Lahive faced four charges of assault and one for public order, he was sentenced to three months in prison in relation to the first assault charge, and for two months each for the remaining assault charges.

Advertisement

Judge David Waters said the sentences are to run concurrently.

Margo Mills was fined €900 in relation to her two charges, while Steven McGeough was fined €400 for a public order charge.

We’ll have a full report in our bulletin at 5