The funeral will take place this morning of the man who was killed in a crash in South Kerry.

34-year-old Frank Pilkington was the sole occupant of a car which crashed some five miles from Kenmare on the N71 Kenmare to Glengarriff road on Wednesday evening.

Funeral cortege for Frank Pilkington will arrive at St Gertrude's Church Firies this morning 10:50am, followed by 11 o'clock mass.

Mass will be followed by a private cremation.