Man in his 70s dies after three car collision outside Castleisland

Mar 3, 2022 08:03 By radiokerrynews
Man in his 70s dies after three car collision outside Castleisland
A man in his 70s has died following a collision on the N21 between Castleisland and Abbeyfeale yesterday evening.

The incident, which involved three vehicles, occurred around 5.30pm in the townland of Knockbrack.

The driver of one of these vehicles was taken to University Hospital Kerry to receive treatment for serious injuries. The man later passed away.

The driver and passenger of a second vehicle were also taken to UHK where they received treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

The road remains closed this morning for a forensic examination.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to contact Listowel Garda Station on 068 50820, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

