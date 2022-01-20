Man in critical condition following North Kerry crash

A man is in a critical condition following a crash in North Kerry this morning.

The single vehicle crash occurred at Dirrawest, Listowel in the early hours of this morning.

At 3.40am a van left the road and collided with a pole at Dirrawest.

A man in his 20s was removed from the scene to University Hospital Kerry with serious injuries and remains in a critical condition.

The two other occupants, who are aged in their 20s and early 30s, were also taken to UHK with non-life threatening injuries.

The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place.

Traffic is diverted onto the L1017 and at Gale Cross, and onto the L6029; Heavy Goods Vehicles should divert at Lisselton and at Listowel.

Gardaí say their investigations are ongoing.

