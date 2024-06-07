Man facing drugs, dangerous driving and damage to Killarney garda car charges remanded on bail

A man has been remanded on bail in connection to drugs charges and alleged dangerous driving in Killarney.

24-year-old Garrett O’Brien of Canon Breen Park, Thomondgate, Co.Limerick appeared before Judge David Waters at Killarney District Court recently, facing 17 charges.

It’s alleged that on December 10th 2023 Garrett O'Brien drove in a manner that was or likely to be dangerous to the public at Ballyfinnane, Firies; Lawlor’s Cross Killarney; Madam’s Hill, Killarney; Dunrine, Killarney; and at Glen Bane, Killarney.

He is charged with damaging an unmarked Garda car and failing to remain at the scene on December 10th at Ballyfinnane Firies.

It’s also alleged that Mr O’Brien drove without insurance at Ballyfinnane, Firies, and at The Rock Filling Station, Rock Road Killarney on December 10th.

He also faces charges in relation to an incident on December 19th 2023 at Canon Breen Park, Thomondgate, Limerick.

These include possession of cocaine; possession of cocaine for sale or supply; possession of cannabis; and possession of cannabis for sale or supply.

He is also charged with the possession of a false vehicle registration at Canon Breen Park on December 19th.

Sargeant Stephen O’Brien told the court, DPP directions are not yet available, however, forensic analysis has confirmed that the cannabis is valued at €14,000, while the cocaine is valued at over €2,000.

Judge David Waters granted Mr O’Brien bail on his own bond, to appear before Killarney District Court on July 2nd, for the book of evidence to be served.