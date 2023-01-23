Man dead following Castleisland crash last night

A man in his 20s has died following a crash in Castleisland last night.

It happened around 8pm at Killally, on the N21Castleisland Tralee road.

Advertisement

Gardaí are currently at the scene of a fatal crash that occurred in Castleisland last night.

The collision between a car and motorbike happened at Killally, on the N21- the main Castleisland Tralee road between 7.50 and 8.15pm.

A motorcyclist, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene; there were no other injuries reported.

Advertisement

The N21 at Killally remains closed as forensic collision investigators will be attending the scene this morning.

There are local diversions in place, and it’s expected the road will remain closed for some time.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Advertisement

They’re asking any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and were travelling on the N21 near Killally between 7:30 and 8:15 last night, to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066 710 2300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.