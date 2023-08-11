Man charged with arson and assault in Listowel

A man has been charged after property was set on fire and a woman assaulted in Listowel.

At around 10:10pm last night, gardaí and emergency services were notified of an incident at College Cross Apartments, Ballygologue Road.

Gardaí say no injuries were reported but that a woman in her forties received treatment from medical personnel last night.

Advertisement

A man in his 30s was arrested at College Cross Apartments where the fire took place.

Garda investigations are ongoing.

Richard Loughnane of 2 College Cross Apartments, Ballygologue Road, Listowel was charged and appeared before Cork District Court this morning, where he was granted bail.