Man brought to UHK after falling ill on vessel off Kerry coast

A Portuguese man has been brought to hospital after falling ill on a fishing vessel off the Kerry coast.

The Shannon rescue coastguard helicopter had been tasked to the scene 40 miles southwest of Dingle late last night by Valentia Coastguard, which was co-ordinating the operation.

The helicopter attempted to airlift the man, who was suffering from abdominal pain, but wasn’t able to due to conditions.

The Spanish vessel eventually landed at 3 o’clock this morning, and the man was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Kerry for treatment.