A man in his sixties who fell on a walk in south Kerry has been airlifted to hospital.

The man was walking alone on the Mass Path trail in Derrynane this afternoon when he suffered a suspected broken ankle.

Valentia Coast Guard co-ordinated the man’s rescue with Iveragh Coast Guard Unit attending the scene.

Advertisement

The Shannon Coast Guard helicopter was tasked to Caherciveen to airlift the man to University Hospital Kerry for treatment.