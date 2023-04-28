Man airlifted to hospital after falling 60 feet off Ballybunion cliffs

A man who fell off the cliffs in Ballybunion this morning is being airlifted to University Hospital Limerick.

A woman was walking on Nun’s Beach at around half past seven this morning when she saw the man fall 60 feet onto the beach.

She notified Valentia Coast Guard, Ballybunion Coast Guard, the Ambulance Service and Rescue Helicopter 115 responded to the emergency.

Advertisement

The rescue helicopter is bringing the 35-year-old man to hospital in Limerick.

Valentia Coast Guard has thanked everyone involved in the rescue including the woman who notified emergency services so promptly.

It’s understood that the man has injuries to his pelvis; he’s expected to recover from his fall.