Majority of homes in Kerry have D1 BER rating

The majority of homes in Kerry have a D1 BER rating.

A BER or Building Energy Rating measures a house's efficiency in using energy, with A being the most efficient, and G being the least.

According to the Central Statistics Office, 32,029 houses in Kerry have BER ratings, with the average age of these houses being 31 years.

Recently released preliminary data from Census 2022, show there are currently 77,824 housing units of all types in the county.

Only 5% of Kerry houses with a BER have the top energy rating, A, another 5% have either a B1 or B2 rating.

13% of Kerry homes have a D1 rating, while there are 12% with C2 and 12% with C3 ratings.

C1 and D2 make up 11% each of all BER-rated houses in the county; B3 rated homes make up 8% of Kerry houses, as do those with a G rating.

6% of Kerry houses with a BER rating are E1, while E2 and F make up 5% each.