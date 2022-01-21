Advertisement
News

Majority of COVID-19 restrictions end at 6am tomorrow

Jan 21, 2022 16:01 By radiokerrynews
Majority of COVID-19 restrictions end at 6am tomorrow Majority of COVID-19 restrictions end at 6am tomorrow
Share this article

The vast majority of COVID-19 restrictions will end at 6am tomorrow under plans gone to the Cabinet this afternoon.

This will include the curfew on hospitality, capacity limits at live events and sports fixtures, and the end of social distancing.
COVID-19 passes won't be required for access to hospitality and nightclubs will be allowed to open this weekend.
Advertisement
A phased return to the office for workers can begin on Monday.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly says case numbers will likely go up as a result of this, but the balance of risk is right.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus