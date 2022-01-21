Majority of COVID-19 restrictions end at 6am tomorrow

The vast majority of COVID-19 restrictions will end at 6am tomorrow under plans gone to the Cabinet this afternoon.
This will include the curfew on hospitality, capacity limits at live events and sports fixtures, and the end of social distancing.
COVID-19 passes won't be required for access to hospitality and nightclubs will be allowed to open this weekend.
Advertisement
A phased return to the office for workers can begin on Monday.
Health Minister Stephen Donnelly says case numbers will likely go up as a result of this, but the balance of risk is right.