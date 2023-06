There’s been a crash on the Waterville side of Cahersiveen, which has resulted in major traffic delays in the area.

The incident happened at Points Cross, near the turn off for Renard Pier on the N70 Ring of Kerry road.

The road is blocked leading to severe traffic delays.

Gardaí are asking motorists to avoid the area (12.45pm).

It’s understood that two cars were involved.

*** UPDATE: 4.20PM : GARDAÍ HAVE CONFIRMED THE ROAD HAS NOW REOPENED.