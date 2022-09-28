Advertisement
Major rise in number of people attending Tralee Soup Kitchen

Sep 28, 2022 17:09 By radiokerrynews
The number of people attending Tralee's Soup Kitchen has increased by more than 10 percent in last month, according to volunteers who run the service.

 

Some of those attending have not been able to afford proper meals during the week, due to the rising cost of living.

Increased electricity bills and the costs associated with the new school term, have led to the rise in the numbers attending, according to co-founder Collette Price.

 

She says that while around 80 people typically come to the kitchen at Teach an Solas on Ashe Street every Saturday, the numbers have been closer to 100 for the last month.

 

Ms Price says some of those attending, haven't eaten properly in several days:

