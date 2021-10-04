Advertisement
Major increase in number of Kerry mothers choosing to breastfeed

Oct 4, 2021 17:10 By radiokerrynews
caring mother breastfeeding baby boy in bedroom
There's been a major increase in the number of Kerry mothers opting to breastfeed their babies.

In recent years, less than half of mothers who gave birth at UHK, began to breastfeed while still in hospital.

That figure fell to between 15 and 17 percent once the mother returned home.

However, recent statistics show that since the start of this year, the percentage of mothers breastfeeding exclusively while still in UHK, has risen to almost 60 percent.

The numbers breastfeeding exclusively at home has also risen and is now estimated to be in the region of almost thirty percent.

Lactation Consulant at the hospital, Mairead O'Sullivan, says there's never been more help and support available to Kerry mothers, with more staff in the unit completing their lactation training.

Her message to mothers on National Breastfeeding Week, is not to give up after one difficult day, because help is available:

 

