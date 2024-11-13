Advertisement
Main Kerry to Cork road open again after serious crash

Nov 13, 2024 08:12 By radiokerrynews
Main Kerry to Cork road open again after serious crash
The main N22 Kerry to Cork road has reopened following a three-vehicle crash near Macroom.

The crash happened yesterday evening at around 6 o’clock, involving three cars on the Cork side of the Macroom bypass.

Two lanes of traffic were initially closed, with diversions via Millstreet/Barraduff, or Top of Coom.

Four people were brought to Cork University Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, sustained as a result of this collision.

Gardaí say the road has now reopened fully, and no fatalities have been reported.

