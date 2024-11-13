Main Kerry to Cork road open again after serious crash

The main N22 Kerry to Cork road has reopened following a three-vehicle crash near Macroom.
The crash happened yesterday evening at around 6 o’clock, involving three cars on the Cork side of the Macroom bypass.
Two lanes of traffic were initially closed, with diversions via Millstreet/Barraduff, or Top of Coom.
Advertisement
Four people were brought to Cork University Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, sustained as a result of this collision.
Gardaí say the road has now reopened fully, and no fatalities have been reported.