Lotto player scoops over €150,000 from ticket bought in Portmagee

Lotto players in South Kerry are being urged to check their tickets from last night’s draw.

It’s after someone in the area matched five numbers and the bonus ball to win over €150,000.

The winning ticket was bought on the day of the draw at Deo’s Post Office in O’Connell’s Foodstore in Portmagee.

The winning numbers in last night’s draw were 01, 08, 16, 33, 36, and 39, and the bonus was 05.

The winner is advised to sign the back of the ticket, keep it safe, and contact the National Lottery prize claims team.