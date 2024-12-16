Voting is taking place this lunchtime on a historic deal for Kerry Co-op to buy Kerry Group’s dairy business for half a billion euro.

There have been large queues outside the Gleneagle INEC in Killarney, where voting is taking place, while there is also heavy traffic in the area.

Over 5,500 Kerry Co-op shareholders are eligible to vote on the deal, which if passed, would see the co-op acquire 70% of Kerry Dairy Ireland by the end of January, and the other 30% by 2035 at the latest.

Advertisement

The proposed sale would see around 85% of the co-op’s shareholding in Kerry Group held directly be co-op members, with the other 15% used to part-finance the €500 million acquisition.

These shareholders told Radio Kerry’s Jerry O’Sullivan why they’re backing the deal:

Advertisement

Others still have reservations about the proposed deal: