Advertisement
News

Long queues in to INEC as voting on historic Kerry co-op dairy deal taking place

Dec 16, 2024 13:15 By radiokerrynews
Long queues in to INEC as voting on historic Kerry co-op dairy deal taking place
Share this article

Voting is taking place this lunchtime on a historic deal for Kerry Co-op to buy Kerry Group’s dairy business for half a billion euro.

There have been large queues outside the Gleneagle INEC in Killarney, where voting is taking place, while there is also heavy traffic in the area.

Over 5,500 Kerry Co-op shareholders are eligible to vote on the deal, which if passed, would see the co-op acquire 70% of Kerry Dairy Ireland by the end of January, and the other 30% by 2035 at the latest.

Advertisement

The proposed sale would see around 85% of the co-op’s shareholding in Kerry Group held directly be co-op members, with the other 15% used to part-finance the €500 million acquisition.

These shareholders told Radio Kerry’s Jerry O’Sullivan why they’re backing the deal:

Advertisement

Others still have reservations about the proposed deal:

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

11 motorists arrested on Kerry roads for driving under the influence in space of a week
Advertisement
Former Kerry County Councillor nominated to run in Seanad elections
Kerry Group milk price for November up 1c/l
Advertisement

Recommended

11 motorists arrested on Kerry roads for driving under the influence in space of a week
Three people convicted on all counts in relation to Tralee Library protest disruption and assaults
Kerry Group milk price for November up 1c/l
Former Kerry County Councillor nominated to run in Seanad elections
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus