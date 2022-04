Kerry County Council is to carry out Local Area Plans for the three former town council areas before the end of next year.

Killarney, Tralee and Listowel are all to be re-examined over the next two years.

The LAPs for the three key towns will be carried out before the end of 2023 while all other towns will be re-examined by the first quarter of 2024.

The council executive says these Local Area Plans will be crucial in identifying what additional lands should be zoned for housing.