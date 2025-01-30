Listowel municipal district councillor claims 88% of want CCTV in the town

A Listowel municipal district councillor claims 88% of businesses in the town want CCTV in the town.

Councillor Tom Barry asked for an update on the introduction of a CCTV camera system at the recent MD meeting.

He said he had conducted his own survey to find out if that's what the town wanted.

Kerry County management warned the councillor that the CCTV system would be expensive to install and run, with grant aid only being available for up to 60% of the capital costs (capped at €45,000.

They reported they had already met with Gardaí and GDPR officers, and that an agreement in principle is in place.

The Gardaí would oversee the data collected by the cameras and have identified key areas where the cameras should be placed.

An Garda Síochána is also investigating if they can provide funding for the CCTV system.

A Data Protection Impact Assessment will be carried out by the MD in consultation with the Gardaí and the council's Data Protection Officer.

Cllr Barry said he was concerned by the delays and that the Gardaí are eager to proceed with the roll out.