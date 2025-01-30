Advertisement
News

Listowel municipal district councillor claims 88% of want CCTV in the town

Jan 30, 2025 13:37 By radiokerrynews
Listowel municipal district councillor claims 88% of want CCTV in the town
Share this article

A Listowel municipal district councillor claims 88% of businesses in the town want CCTV in the town.

Councillor Tom Barry asked for an update on the introduction of a CCTV camera system at the recent MD meeting.

He said he had conducted his own survey to find out if that's what the town wanted.

Advertisement

Kerry County management warned the councillor that the CCTV system would be expensive to install and run, with grant aid only being available for up to 60% of the capital costs (capped at €45,000.

They reported they had already met with Gardaí and GDPR officers, and that an agreement in principle is in place.

The Gardaí would oversee the data collected by the cameras and have identified key areas where the cameras should be placed.

Advertisement

An Garda Síochána is also investigating if they can provide funding for the CCTV system.

A Data Protection Impact Assessment will be carried out by the MD in consultation with the Gardaí and the council's Data Protection Officer.

Cllr Barry said he was concerned by the delays and that the Gardaí are eager to proceed with the roll out.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

CSO anticipates surge in number of older people in Kerry in next decades
Advertisement
Planning granted for Killorglin's first Lidl store
Kerry ETB hasn’t acquired Pretty Polly site due for redevelopment
Advertisement

Recommended

Planning granted for Killorglin's first Lidl store
Kerry ETB hasn’t acquired Pretty Polly site due for redevelopment
Gardaí issue strong warning about increase in scams by callers and bogus tradespeople
Kerry’s new forestry minister signals ramping up of clearing trees from power lines
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus