Lidl is to create 14 jobs in Kerry this year.

The company says is can’t confirm exactly where in the county the jobs will be located.

However, Lidl has just been granted permission to build a new store on Iveragh Road in Killorglin; in the planning application it states this will create between 28 to 30 full-time jobs.

Kerry County Council granted permission for this development subject to 13 conditions.