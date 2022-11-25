Legal firm warns 4,000 files of North Kerry CAMHS patients should be reviewed

A legal firm is warning up to 4,000 files of young people in mental health treatment in North Kerry may need to be reviewed.

Coleman Legal South is representing families affected by the inappropriate prescribing practices of a junior doctor at South Kerry CAMHS, revealed in the Maskey Report.

The report by Dr Sean Maskey found significant harm was caused to 46 young people in South Kerry, and another 240 put at risk of harm from their mental health treatment.

Following this, a random sample audit into the care of 50 young people in North Kerry Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services began over the summer.

Partner at Colman Legal South, Keith Rolls, says similar patterns are being uncovered in North Kerry mental health treatment, and a full review of thousands of files in North Kerry CAMHS going back over 15 years must take place.