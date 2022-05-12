Left only junction from Lewis Road to by-pass to be implemented this year

A left only junction from Lewis Road on to the Killarney by-pass is to be implemented this year.

Independent councillor Brendan Cronin raised the issue at a recent meeting of Killarney Municipal District.

Kerry County Council said tender documents are being prepared to procure a contactor to carry out these works.

Advertisement

It's the first of a number of safety improvement phases on the N22 at the Lewis Road and Kilcummin road junctions.

It’s understood the works are scheduled to commence in Q3 of this year between July and September.

It follows a public petition which began over 4 years ago to campaign for change at the junction.