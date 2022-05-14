Leaking sewer in North Kerry estate expected to be addressed before month end

It’s expected issues with a leaking sewer in a North Kerry estate will be addressed before the end of the month.

Cathaoirleach of the Listowel MD, Fine Gael councillor Mike Kennelly raised the issue at the recent municipal district meeting.

He says there’s an ongoing public health and environmental hazard within the Curragh Close estate in Listowel.

Fine Gael councillor Mike Kennelly called for the council and Irish Water give the residents of the estate an explanation as to why emergency works haven’t been carried out to address the issue.

He says the sewer is leaking at the bottom of the estate and it’s ongoing since November.

The council says it’s a private estate, although an application for the council to take it in charge has been made by residents.

Kerry County Council says Irish Water has to carry out an assessment of the sewer network and pumping station as part of the taking in charge process.

This requires the foul network to be emptied and a CCTV survey to be carried out to ascertain what upgrade works are required.

Quotations have been received for these works and a submission has been made to Irish Water for funding.

The council says the piped there were de-slugged three to four years ago, adding the plan is to get a contractor in there by the end of this month to address the issue.