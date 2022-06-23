Leakage rates halved in Tralee through Irish Water leakage reduction programme

Leakage rates from water pipes have halved in Tralee since Irish Water began its latest leak reduction programme.

That’s according to the Programme Manager Paul Moroney, who says Irish Water and Kerry County Council have made great strides in reducing leakage across the county.

He says leakage rates have gone from 13 million litres per day to a current rate of 6.5 million litres per day.

Over 900 leaks have been repaired in Kerry under the ‘Find and Fix’ programme, while almost 230km of watermains have been replaced in Kerry in the same period.

Irish Water says it’s also repaired almost 465 leaks in Kerry through its ‘First Free Fix’ scheme, which altogether has saved 20 million litres of water across the county.