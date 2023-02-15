Advertisement
Last farm on climb to Carrauntoohill sold following auction

Feb 15, 2023 12:02 By radiokerrynews
The last farm on the climb to Carrauntoohill has been sold following an auction.

It’s a 21-acre farm, with an old cottage and a share of commonage at Meallis (MAY-LISS), Beaufort.

The auction was held at the Royal Hotel, Killarney by Tom Spillane & Company Limited Auctioneers.

There were three bidders for the lot, with bidding starting at €200,000; it went as far as €270,000, before it was withdrawn from auction.

Following further negotiations with the highest bidder, the property was sold for €280,000 to a local farmer, representing a price of €13,333 per acre.

