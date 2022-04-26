Large parts of Kerry greenways to be open by end of June

Large parts of the Tralee-Fenit and North Kerry Greenways could be open by the end of June.

At this month’s meeting of Kerry County Council, Fianna Fáil councillor Mikey Sheehy asked what impact supply chain issues have had on the construction of greenways across the county.

In response to his motion, the council said unforeseen circumstances, including COVID-19 and the crisis in Ukraine, have caused challenges for the delivery of the greenways.

Kerry County Council said it hopes to have significant parts of both the Tralee-Fenit and North Kerry greenways open by the end of June, with both completed shortly after.

The council says this is conditional on no further risks to supply chains, arising from the conflict in Ukraine.