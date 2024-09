A large parcel of land in Castleisland town has been put on the market.

The almost 13 (12.94) acres located on the Limerick Road is zoned as development land.

A two-storey house, yard and extensive road frontage are also included in the sale of the 5.2 hectares.

Selling agents Tom Spillane & Co Auctioneers say the property is minutes’ walk from the town centre and adjacent to the N21 road.

The land is for sale by private treaty.