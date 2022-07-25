Large crowds to welcome victorious Kerry team home

Large crowds will make their way to homecoming events, to celebrate Kerry’s record 38th title All-Ireland Senior Football Championship.

Homecomings are planned for both Tralee and Killarney this evening.

Sign language interpreter, Catherine White, will be signing for those who are deaf and hard of hearing at the Denny Street event.

In Tralee, celebrations will begin at 4.15pm with live music on the Denny Street platform.

The victorious Kerry team will arrive in Tralee at 5pm.

They’ll travel from Boherbee to Denny Street, on an open top bus; a reception will take place in Denny Street at 6pm.

The Kerry team will then make their way to Killarney for another reception in Fitzgerald Stadium at 8pm.

Gates will open at 6pm at the Lewis Road end only; the entertainment will start at 6.30pm.

The Killarney event is a standing event only; the stand won’t be open and people will be allowed onto the pitch and terraces.

The Kerry team will then move onto the Gleneagle Hotel, where the celebrations will continue.

Fianna Fáil councillor Mikey Sheehy is urging people to arrive to the events early:

Free parking will be available at Fels Point, adjacent to the Rose Hotel, for the homecoming in Tralee this evening, while in Killarney parking will be available in all public car parks, with special car parking facilities in the cathedral field and in the rugby field off the bypass.

Anyone using the rugby field should note that the field will close immediately after the event; if staying on afterwards, people are advised to use other car parks.

Wheelchair parking will be available at Dr Crokes GAA grounds.