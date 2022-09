Killorglin’s Fexco has launched a platform for analysing carbon emissions.

Known as PACE, it can analyse actual and predicted CO₂ emissions, measuring carbon to manage risk.

Starting in the aviation sector, Fexco has partnered with Avocet on this system.

It automatically compiles flight data, and along with airline data, it can provide information for aircraft portfolio modelling, investor relations, and regulatory reporting requirements.