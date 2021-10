A playground in Killorglin is in shocking condition and is an accident waiting to happen.

That's according to Cathaoirleach of the Kenmare Municipal District, Cllr Michael Cahill.

Cllr Cahill says children are tripping over open cracks in the rubber matting, which is hazardous and a safety risk.

Advertisement

The Fianna Fáil councillor is calling for a major refurbishment of the playground.