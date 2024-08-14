Advertisement
Killorglin Gardaí appealing for witnesses following theft of four ponies overnight

Aug 14, 2024 17:48 By radiokerrynews
Killorglin Gardaí appealing for witnesses following theft of four ponies overnight
Gardaí in Killorglin are appealing for witnesses in relation to the theft of a number of ponies’.

Four ponies were stolen in two separate incidents in Mid Kerry overnight.

The first incident occurred between 10pm last night and 11 o clock this morning, when two ponies were taken from a farm at Ollagh East, Carragh Lake, Killorglin.

Meanwhile, at Shannera, Beaufort, field gates were opened and two ponies were also stolen this morning, between 3 and 8AM.

Gardaí believe the thefts are linked and are urging anyone who with information to contact Killorglin Garda Station on 066 979 0500.

