Killarney woman says it’s a worrying time for 60 to 69-year-olds waiting for booster

A Killarney woman says it's a pity the HSE didn't allow people who received the AstraZeneca vaccine to choose the type of their second jab.

It’s been reported today that those given AstraZeneca may have to wait longer for their booster.

That’s because the wait between first and second doses of that vaccine is longer than others, meaning some people don’t meet the required five-month break between second dose and booster.

Deirdre Fee, who's in her 60s and received the AstraZeneca vaccine, says it’s a worrying time for the 60 to 69-year-old cohort waiting to get the booster.