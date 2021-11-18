Advertisement
News

Killarney woman says it’s a worrying time for 60 to 69-year-olds waiting for booster

Nov 18, 2021 13:11 By radiokerrynews
Killarney woman says it’s a worrying time for 60 to 69-year-olds waiting for booster Killarney woman says it’s a worrying time for 60 to 69-year-olds waiting for booster
Share this article

A Killarney woman says it's a pity the HSE didn't allow people who received the AstraZeneca vaccine to choose the type of their second jab.

It’s been reported today that those given AstraZeneca may have to wait longer for their booster.

That’s because the wait between first and second doses of that vaccine is longer than others, meaning some people don’t meet the required five-month break between second dose and booster.

Advertisement

Deirdre Fee, who's in her 60s and received the AstraZeneca vaccine, says it’s a worrying time for the 60 to 69-year-old cohort waiting to get the booster.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus